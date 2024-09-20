The Old Man season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Zoe’s key role

If you were wondering if Zoe was still going to have a key role during The Old Man season 2, here is confirmation that she is. Amy Brenneman was named on the poster for a reason and we hope that in the end, this allows the show to perhaps hit home again in a way that it desperately needs.

Has there been a lot of dramatic, fascinating stuff within the season so far? Absolutely, but at the same time, we certainly hoped that there would be more moments to actually see some of the characters dealing with their situation in the States. Things are still so messy and complicated there, even if it has not been the focal point of all of the action.

If you do want to learn a little bit more, go ahead and check out the full The Old Man season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Chase and Harper try to convince Morgan Bote to help Emily, but when Zoe McDonald resurfaces, they realize the story’s much bigger than they thought.

Now, will this episode be the one that really brings more attention to this season? We hope so, given that The Old Man is honestly one of the more perplexing shows that exists out there at the moment. Think about it like this — there is so much attention that you’d think it would be getting based on its stars and yet, we have not actually seen that happen in full. We know that John Lithgow and Jeff Bridges are going to deliver the goods; let’s just hope that the story continues to find ways to lift and support them as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

