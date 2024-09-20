Pretty Little Liars canceled, no season 3 coming at Max

The latest victim has come out from the world of Pretty Little Liars and unfortunately, this time it is the show itself.

According to a new report from TVLine, the series (a revival of sorts of the original with a largely new cast) is not going to be coming back for another season. This comes on the heels of there being two separate chapters in Original Sin and Summer School that aired over the past few years.

In a statement, here is what the streaming service had to say:

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Pretty Little Liars, we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood … Their unique and modern creative vision — combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew – gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots.”

Is there any juice left in this franchise?

Unless most of the original Liars return, we’re doubtful at this point. Remember that Pretty Little Liars has already spawned a handful of off-shoots now, beginning with Ravenswood and The Perfectionists before Max attempting to jump-start the franchise once more. The original existed at a singular point in time when live-tweeting and social-media theorizing was front and center, and we’re not sure that the ecosystem here is really the same as it was once upon a time.

Of course, we say all this now knowing that there is always a chance that within a few years, someone else will claim that they have a vision for the show to return. It’s just going to be tough since we’re not even sure where it would air at this point.

What do you think about Pretty Little Liars being canceled over at Max?

