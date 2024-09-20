Pachinko season 2 episode 6 spoilers: After the war

As we start to look more towards Pachinko season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, there is so much to anticipate. After all, we will be moving forward in time and, with that, looking at some events with an entirely different lens. There is something rather exciting about that, but this is also a show that has its fair share of emotional moments. We do not anticipate that this is going to be different anytime soon.

There are a few episodes left this season, and every one of them is going to pack a certain degree of punch. For much of the next story, we know already that Hansu is going to be a focus. What will that story look like? Let’s just say that this is a question mark … at least for now.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the Pachinko season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Five years after the war has ended, Hansu is at the top of the criminal underworld—but his riches come at a great price.

By the end of this story, it is our hope that we’re going to be seeing some sort of reveal as to where Hansu’s head is at in terms of morality. How much are the riches worth it? What do you gain, and what do you lose? We are not going to sit here and pretend like this subject matter is altogether new, as we have seen it take on a number of different forms over the years. However, we do think that this show has a level of nuance and craftsmanship that so few other shows have, and that is something that it can really use to its advantage.

Remember now that if you want to see more of this series, be sure to watch it and/or recommend it to your friends! We do think it needs to climb higher on the charts to have a chance.

What do you most want to see moving into Pachinko season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







