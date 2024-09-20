The Golden Bachelorette: Does location matter to Joan Vassos?

Given what we saw recently on The Golden Bachelor, it makes some sense to wonder about location on The Golden Bachelorette this season.

After all, consider this: By the time that people are in their sixties, they typically have a good sense of self and a support system. That often includes family and loved ones who are nearby. When you are in your twenties and thirties, you are just starting your life — you can move anywhere! It is so much harder decades down the road, and it could be a central issue for Joan Vassos and her men. In going back to The Golden Bachelor, one of the reasons for Gerry and Theresa’s split had to do with the distance, plus them struggling to come up with a living arrangement.

We understand that it would be hard for Joan to move somewhere for love or any other reason at this point; yet, she also indicates to TV Guide that she was happy that there were men cast from all over the country:

I had lots of discussions with producers about the type of man that I would like. I am actually really happy that they didn’t try to keep things around my hometown — I could probably meet those people on my own by being on a dating app. I think expanding the group of men that could potentially be a good match for me was fine. I do get that people think there are challenges if you live far away from each other. And I think that kind of has to do with where you are in life. If you’re still working, if you have family that you’re super close to — both things, by the way, that I did have. I have family that live around me that I am not leaving, and I actually, up until recently, was working. Right now, I’m on a leave of absence. But I think that that comes into play and that requires some serious discussions and figure out how you make it work. And I don’t think that they are impossible to overcome.

With the right person, there’s a chance that anything could happen. Ultimately, we do think that there were plenty of conversations on this subject over the course of filming, especially around the hometown and overnight dates.

