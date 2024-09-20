The Sandman season 2: Netflix teases premiere date, more

We know that it has been a long time coming, but The Sandman season 2 will be coming to Netflix before too long. If only that meant we’d get it before the end of the year!

Today as a part of their Geeked Week series of events, the streaming service confirmed that the adaptation is poised to come back at some point in 2025 — they’ve declined to say more than that, but we tend to think that we’ll be seeing it within the first half of the year. It has been more than years already since the first batch of episodes aired — we recognize that there are understandable reasons for the long wait, but it would be nice to have it back sooner rather than later, right?

So while you wait for a premiere date announce, we do at least have a behind-the-scenes video that you can see over here. This is not a full-fledged trailer and yet, at the same time there is a lot in here that should make people pretty darn happy at the end of the day. After all, it marks an opportunity to dive a little bit back into this world and the characters.

Of course, the timing here is rather awkward that this show is getting hyped while, at the same time, it was revealed this week that Dead Boy Detectives is one of the most successful shows that Netflix has canceled this year. That decision was somewhat of a surprise but in general, we know that this streaming service can be rather difficult to predict when it comes to the decisions that they make.

Most importantly, we want The Sandman season 2 to push the envelope and be a spectacle. If it can pull off both of these things, we tend to think we’ll be happy at the end of the day.

