Agatha All Along premiere: Kathryn Hahn on Mare of Easttown nod

You can argue that there were a handful of surprises that we saw within the Agatha All Along premiere at Disney+ this week. With that being said, the biggest one may be what comprised of at least half of the first episode!

Out of everything that the Kathryn Hahn show could present to us, who would have thought that we’d seen an extended Mare of Easttown spoof that allowed Agatha to open her eyes and kick off her journey? It was silly at times but also played straight at others. Above all else, it was wonderfully weird, which is precisely what you would expect for a show about this character.

So what did Hahn have to say about playing out that sequence? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she made it clear that this was definitely a blast to recreate:

I had binged Mare of Easttown when it came out, and I was obsessed with it. I loved it so much. I love — and so does [creator] Jac [Schaeffer] — a prestige crime drama that’s led by a strong woman who’s got a past. There’s a lot of templates in place for that show. I also love Broadchurch. I love so many of those. So this was definitely a love letter to that genre of show, for sure.

Of course, we do not imagine that there is going to be time to do a lot of these sort of spoofs moving forward, but we do think that it was important for the show to examine Agatha’s headspace and also how she views the world. So much of it was already apparent through WandaVision, and the new show is as much an echo of that as it is a spoof of anything else.

Given the nature of this show, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if we saw some other jaw-dropper by the end of the season…

