Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, September 20, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If you are eager to get more insight all about that and a whole lot more, we are happy to help!

So, where should we start off here? The natural place is to just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. Unfortunately, there is no installment on the air tonight … but we are still getting closer. We are less than a month away now! The plan is for the next Fire Country chapter to come on the air on Friday, October 18 with a story titled “What the Bride Said.” This is going to be an installment that picks up almost immediately after the events of the season 2 finale — but an incident makes it hard to know whether or not the Gabriela – Diego wedding is actually going to happen.

If you have not seen the full Fire Country season 3 premiere synopsis now, you can check that out below:

“What the Bride Said” – In the midst of Gabriela and Diego’s wedding, a helicopter crash ignites chaos and the team immediately jumps into action to stop fires and help victims, on the third season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So are there going to be a lot of trailers and/or promos in the weeks ahead? You better believe it! As a matter of fact, you could easily argue that Fire Country is one of the most important shows that CBS has, all things considered. This is a series that already has a spin-off in Sheriff Country set for the 2025-26 season, and there is a chance that another one could come at some point after the fact.

