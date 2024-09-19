Lucky 13 season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the season 1 finale today at ABC, is there any chance at a Lucky 13 season 2? Or, is this game show a one-and-done summer experiment?

Before we even dive too far into this, we do think it is worth noting that the aforementioned network in general does not often note whether or not a show is coming back in some big, public way. With that, it is probably a mistake to think that they are going to do so here. It does feel like there are both pros and cons to bringing the show back, and those are worth getting into more.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/413h0lzD0bm8VAlzedzmzK?si=fbPj0IRHSfSbeADDnli5fA

First and foremost, there are not exactly a ton of unique game-show concepts out there these days, especially on ABC. This is a network that has made most of their bread and butter from reviving familiar concepts with big-name hosts attached. You do have two familiar faces here with Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez, and there is a case to be made that the longer this show goes, the more successful it could eventually be.

However, herein lies the problem: The live ratings for season 1 have not exactly set the TV world ablaze. While it may not require the same sort of budget as some of ABC’s scripted entities, you may want to know still that there is room for growth. We would argue that the biggest problem when it came to marketing Lucky 13 is that not a lot of people actually knew what the show was about, and that may have created at least a certain amount of confusion. Obviously using Shaq as a great way to promote your show is smart, but even that does not guarantee viewers.

If we do get a season 2, there’s a chance it comes out this summer — in general, though, these shows can come and go at any time. It does not have to adhere to a typical schedule.

Do you want to see a Lucky 13 season 12 happen over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







