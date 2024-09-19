Frasier season 2 episode 3: ‘All About Eve’

After what you see today on Paramount+, why wouldn’t you be excited to check out Frasier season 2 episode 3? There is so much more on the way and from here on out, you are going to have a chance to see it weekly. This is the same way that the streaming service does things with the vast majority of their shows, so why would you be shocked to see it here?

As some of you may be aware already, one of the more notable things about this current season is that there will be a clear desire to lean into nostalgia here and there. You’ve got a lot of characters from the original coming back, and a lot of references to Seattle in general. We will see more of that next week with “All About Eve.”

Below, you check out the full Frasier season 2 episode 3 synopsis to get some more insight all about what lies ahead:

Eve’s acting break puts Finch in an awkward position when her sister comes to visit; Alice tells David stories about Frasier when he stayed in Seattle.

We do think that everyone who works on this show understands at present just how important this particular season is to the long-term future of the series. First seasons are often tough since you have to find a way to establish the style and tone of the sort of show that you are putting on. Even for a revival like this, it is pretty typical for it to take a little bit of time to uncover what the show is meant to look like. In season 2, there are higher expectations since this is where a lot of classic sitcoms really find their way. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens here but for now, we’re pretty darn hopeful that this show is going to figure it out.

What do you most want to see moving into Frasier season 2 episode 3?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







