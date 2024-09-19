Survivor 47 episode 2 preview: Will Andy cause more chaos?

As we get into Survivor 47 episode 2 on CBS, one thing feels fairly clear already: The Gata tribe will face the consequences to their actions. They made the decision to get rid of Jon Lovett first, taking out the most famous person on this season right away. This means that they have opted to keep Andy, who may be a physical asset but also an emotional wildcard. You don’t know what this guy is going to do at any given moment!

Based on the preview for what lies ahead, it seems as though Andy may already be doing something to give people within the game a certain sense of buyer’s remorse.

So what is Andy doing? Well, we know that he may be desperate for his tribe’s attention and adoration and at a certain point, that could be off-putting. Also, there is a concern here that he may be dropping another reveal or two at inopportune times.

As for the other two tribes, let’s just say that they may each have their own fair share of combustible players as well. Somehow, it feels like all three tribes have someone who sticks out like a sore thumb and that is a major problem — though it could be eradicated with making a decision to vote someone out early on.

How are we feeling about the season so far?

Let’s just say that we’re a little bit torn. After all, there is a good cast here, but so much time was spent with watching people open boxes and trying to work to find idols. We don’t think things have to be this complicated all of the time and yet, we do think producers are trying to put the contestants through their paces and keep them constantly guessing what is ahead. On some level, we get that.

