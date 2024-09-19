Survivor 47 premiere: Jon Lovett becomes first person voted out

The Survivor 47 premiere contained a lot of notable moments, but really, we really just have to talk about Andy a little bit.

Was this guy caught from the same cloth as Bhanu? Well, to some extent we see the comparison in that he clearly was insecure about his place in the tribe and blurted out way too much to anyone that would hear it on the Yellow tribe, otherwise know as Gata. When he needed medical attention, he indicated to Jeff Probst that he was going to be voted out. He was still spiraling when he rejoined the tribe, admitting in front of everyone that he was going to turn on Jon Lovett! (For the record, the last thing production wants is for Jon to be the first one out of the game.)

So let’s get a little bit more into the aftermath of everything that happens. Jon realized that the women were going to tell Andy after they lost the first challenge that he was the target, mostly because he wouldn’t believe anything else. The podcaster Jon then realized that he actually needed Andy in order to make things work. With that, they pieced together a move to get Anika out of the game … but the votes weren’t really there.

Because of this, we got into the first Tribal Council where it was really between a valuable challenge competitor in Andy or someone in Jon who was less combustible, but not as much of a physical asset. Losing a competitor in a six-person group is not easy, since it could mean going to Tribal Council time and time again.

So, what actually ended up happening here?

Jon Lovett was gone … seriously. The person most people were excited to see preseason is already gone and it’s a bummer! We understand the move … but we’re also not confident that it will work.

What did you think about the events of the Survivor 47 premiere?

