Slow Horses season 4: What is Roddy Ho’s self-image?

There is no denying that Roddy Ho is a standout person within the larger Slow Horses universe. Just consider who he is! While he may obnoxious and insulting at times, he is also one of the few people at Slough House who we tend to think is actually good at his job without question. The only reason he’s there is because nobody wants to work with him; it’s not because of a lack of skills.

We’ve already seen Roddy feeling himself through the first three episodes for a number of different reasons and odds are, that’s going to continue.

So, what does Christopher Chung have to say about his character and where he sees himself? Speaking to UPI, he offered up a good take on all of this:

“Professionally, he’s basking in the glory of his recent bus crash into a house. Personally, he’s got a girlfriend. I think that is the most important thing … He views himself as Lamb’s right-hand man … Roddy’s the person that Lamb will go to when he needs something done, and everyone else around him is kind of fodder to Lamb.”

How could Roddy be useful coming up?

Well, you could perhaps make the determination here that Roddy is going to be an important person to help track down David Cartwright, who disappeared at the end of episode 3. Can he channel some of these tech skills into locating him? It’s possible, just as it is that he could somehow get a step ahead of Harkness’ endgame … whatever that may be. For now, we just know that we’re going to be seeing him try to take out both Sam Chapman and David Cartwright for something in the past.

