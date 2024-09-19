Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Cam as the swing vote (day 65)

For a good chunk of Big Brother 26, Cam has served as the quiet guy, really to the point that there were memes all about it. Now, however, he may be the most sought-after person in the entire game. Much of the vote tomorrow night hinges on what he will do and at this point, it could go either way.

Coming into today, it felt like Cam was pretty set on evicting T’kor. However, Chelsie then worked some of her magic on him earlier, which then led to him wanting to keep T’kor and get rid of Rubina. Chelsie is extremely persuasive, and we don’t think she is going to give up easily. However, neither is Makensy, who pressed him hard over the past hour and reiterated further how keeping T’kor does not necessarily benefit them. Makensy is not altogether willing to budget.

So where do things stand now? Honestly, it feels 50-50. It does feel like Cam hilariously doesn’t want to be alone with Chelsie so he gets swayed again, but it still going to happen. Our gut makes us think that in the end, Cam will keep T’kor just because Chelsie is the best player out there and she’ll find a way to make it happen. Personally, though, we do think there’s a big benefit in him taking T’kor out — it’s not like Chelsie is going to betray him after the fact! She’s going to need him, especially when you think about how Makensy is starting to drift away from her.

Out of T’kor and Rubina, we do think that Rubina has done the better job of campaigning and yet, it may still not matter. She had the more ground that she needed to gain of the two. (We will give Chelsie credit for talking to Rubina, mostly because she wants to cover her bases no matter what. She has also claimed that she and T’kor are not as close as people think … which isn’t exactly the truth.)

