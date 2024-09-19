Dancing with the Stars 33 premiere ratings strong for ABC

Sure, Dancing with the Stars 33 is only a week into its run and yet, there are already some positive numbers to be excited about!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the first episode of the ballroom dance competition ended up drawing in total 4.97 million viewers, a 4% improvement of the show’s premiere last fall. It also drew a strong 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This marks the show’s best performance in the demo since Taylor Swift night last season, which of course was going to do extremely well in the numbers.

So what is the reason for this show’s longevity? We actually think that it is a combination of a few different things, but a major one is that the once-a-year format allows DWTS to feel like more of an event. It also runs like a well-oiled machine now. Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are great hosts, the judges have a lot of nostalgia, and most of the cast is pretty good. (Note that we said most of them.) For those who hate that Anna Delvey was cast, we do tend to think that she’s going to be gone pretty soon. What is the incentive at this point behind keeping her? We just don’t see it.

As for who the current favorite is in the competition right now, we are shifting most of our attention here behind Chandler Kinney and Joey Graziadei. Yes, we know that’s two people, but they were both extremely strong in the premiere and have some established voting blocks. In general, though, we do think that there is a little bit of parity across the board with some of these guys.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

