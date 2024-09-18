FROM season 3 premiere preview: A series of screams…

As you get prepared to see the FROM season 3 premiere on MGM+ this weekend? If you watched the first two seasons, you should know already that this is a show that loves to make you freak out. How else can you describe one that revolves around a series of monsters that come out at night? It is gloriously spooky but in the end, also a really fun time — this is a part of why we enjoy watching it so much!

While the show and/or the streaming service are doing what they can to keep some finer details under wraps here, we are at least pleased to share something more — even if that also terrifies you at the same time.

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter now, you can see a series of screams that seem to be solely designed with the purpose of having you panic. Whose scream belongs to who? Is this a sign that almost every character could be in some degree of danger? It feels that way.

If nothing else, just remember that one of the big narratives entering the season here is the fact that the town seems to be running out of food, and that’s one of those problems that feels pretty impossible for almost everyone to solve. What can you do about it in this situation? Can you do anything at all? This is one of those questions that the residents will need to be creative to find an answer to. The unfortunate thing for Boyd and company is that whenever it seems as though they have something figured out, another issue arises and it makes things even worse.

