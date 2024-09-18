American Horror Stories season 4 teaser hints at new scares

The premiere of American Horror Stories season 4 is coming to Hulu next month, and this is a surprise we certainly love! At one point, it looked as though we may be waiting until 2025 to dive back into this anthology, and we are more than pleased that this is not the case.

Now that we have said that, why not also take a larger look here at what you can expect to see?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a pretty darn crazy teaser for what lies ahead here featuring some pretty twisted imagery. You see some sort of zombie-like figure early on, a hospital, and then someone trapped in a straightjacket. While this all may just seem like random horror images, we’re here to tell you that with this show sometimes, absolutely there is something more than meets the eye. Odds are, there are at least a few interesting teases for what lies ahead snuck within here, even if they are not necessarily things that you can see right away.

The most important thing to us is just that the ideas for this season are entertaining and there are at least a couple of standout episodes. We think it’s probably unrealistic to expect every American Horror Stories to be great, given that each season has had at least one dud in the mix; yet, can we get 2-3 episodes that really stand the test of time? “Bestie” was the clear standout from last season, but a couple of the others were solid and “Organ” was really the only one that felt like a total flop.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

