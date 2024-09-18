Bad Monkey season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Yancy’s new plan

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Bad Monkey season 1 episode 8 — so what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s make it clear that there are only three episodes left! That means that there’s a lot that needs to be resolved still when it comes to Yancy’s story — or, at least this particular chapter of it. There is still a chance for a season 2 and yet, how can we say anything with confidence right now? The series is performing really well, so we really just think that it is going to be all about whether the producers and Vince Vaughn are eager to keep this going for at least a little while longer.

Now, let’s just set the stage for what the next episode looks like, shall we? Below, you can see the full Bad Monkey season 1 episode 8 synopsis with more insight:

“With Caitlin and Rosa’s help, Yancy cooks up a new plan to get Nick and Eve back to Miami.”

The title for this episode is “The Russian Mob Is Very Active in Key West,” so that should be a pretty clear indicator of exactly where some of the story is going here coming up. We’re ready to have perhaps a couple of laughs, but also a lot of reveals at the same time. We don’t think the show is necessarily out to do anything radically different from the book, but we wouldn’t be upset at all if there are a few different layers thrown into the story that people will not expect.

One more thing we’ll say here is that Apple TV+ and the producers have been super-generous with the episode lengths. We honestly thought that most of these would be about thirty minutes but across the board, we’ve been lucky to have something a little more substantial. Cheers to that!

What do you most want to see moving into Bad Monkey season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







