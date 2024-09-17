Interview with the Vampire – Talamasca spin-off casts Jasper

While we wait for Interview with the Vampire season 3 to arrive on AMC, you can take comfort knowing there is more coming from the extended universe. That includes of course the return of Mayfair Witches, but also the upcoming show themed around the Talamasca.

Of course, this mysterious organization has been a through-line for both of these shows, but how will an entire series feature them? This does pique our curiosity and for now, we’re just happy to have more news as to who is going to populate this world.

According to a new report from TVLine, William Fichtner of Prison Break / Mom fame is going to appear on the upcoming spin-off (set to debut next year) as Jasper, described as “a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca’s London Motherhouse … Though his motives and methods are cloaked in shadow, his charm and righteous sense of purpose are as dangerous as the power he’s pursuing.”

Is it a surprise at all to see another mysterious character thrown into the mix here? Hardly, especially since the Talamasca themselves seemingly pride themselves on their secrecy. It is something that they both welcome and perhaps need at times. After all, if you are trying to investigate the otherworldly in secret, we imagine that it is not altogether helpful if there are a lot of people who know who you are.

Will this show cross over with the other two?

Nothing has been confirmed at the moment on that, but it is our personal thinking that the door is open to it; really, it is just a matter of finding the right circumstances in order to allow for that to happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

