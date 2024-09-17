Industry season 4 renewal decision reportedly expected ‘soon’

Are we on the cusp f finally getting some big news when it comes to an Industry season 4 over at HBO? If you are worried at all, here is a reminder not to be.

According to a report from Deadline, it is “looking good” that the finance-themed series will be back for another batch of episodes. The report comes as there were questions about whether it being moved to 10:00 p.m. Eastern for the final episodes was a cause for concern. It is not; rather, this is just the network wanting to give its prime spot to The Penguin, an expensive spin-off of The Batman with a big-name star in Colin Farrell.

When you think about it in broad terms, Industry already has gotten a larger vote of confidence from the network than ever before this season courtesy of airing on Sundays at all. The first two seasons aired on Mondays, when there traditionally is less attention and eyeballs around the premium-cable world. The audience here has slowly grown over time as more and more people discover it; while this show is hardly a Succession or even The Gilded Age when it comes to commercial success, it has great word-of-mouth and the critical reception to season 3 is strong. While we may not consider it the overall favorite right now in the 2024 Emmys, it does feel like a stealth darkhorse contender worth keeping an eye on.

The producers for Industry already have said that they are hoping to do give seasons of the show in totality; from where we sit, it does feel like there is a reasonably good chance of this happening. For now, we are just grateful that HBO continues to allow programs like this to shine, especially in an era where franchise are often taking over. Hopefully, these aren’t eliminated entirely within the new Warner Bros. Discovery infrastructure.

