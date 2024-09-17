The Golden Bachelorette video: Jonathan reads Joan a poem

The premiere of The Golden Bachelorette is coming to ABC tomorrow night — with that, why not prepare with a new preview?

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see a video in which Jonathan decides to impress Joan Vassos with an original poem — he got the idea seemingly from watching her read a poem on The Golden Bachelor, and figured that he would try his hand at it, as well. It is a nice gesture that could set a foundation for something great later on in the season, but we think it is still FAR too early to say anything for sure.

At this point, the biggest thing that we can say is that it feels like there are some good contenders on Joan’s season, but we just hope that this turns out to be the case in the end. If you are left lukewarm about the state of Bachelor Nation at this point, we don’t blame you — especially when you think about some of the allegations that have come out lately about the guys at the end of Jenn Tran’s season. Also, sentiment changed big-time towards Gerry Turner around the time his season was coming to a close. This sort of show is at its best when it is sweet and wholesome, and we hope that is the case here more than ever. The Golden version of the franchise is meant in theory to be inspirational and sweet, and this is the direction we hope the show goes in.

Ultimately, we will at least get a small slice of what this looks like moving into tomorrow night — it is a long season with longer episodes than what we saw last year. There is going to be a lot of time to get to know a lot of these people, Jonathan included.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

