The Golden Bachelorette premiere video: A pickleball game?

In just two days you are going to see the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette on ABC — are you ready for what’s ahead?

Obviously, one of the things that we’ve come to expect from Night One of just about all of these shows is that there will be some hijinks, especially since there are a lot of contestants who are going to do whatever they can to bring a lot of gimmicks to the show.

For Joan Vassos’ men, for example, it seems like pickleball is going to be the name of the game. Are you surprised? You really shouldn’t be, given that this is the game of choice for a lot of older people out there. Gerry Turner admitted to being a big fan of it on The Golden Bachelor, and at least one of Joan’s suitors is going to bring it up to her at one point. This then leads to everyone else engaging in an impromptu game of pickleball with the balls flying all over the place. (Watch a full preview now at People Magazine.)

Do we think that this holds any bearing on the actual season? Hardly, but we do think it is a good reminder that Joan wants someone who is active and wants to go out and do things. This allows for the two of them to have a real sense of adventure, and we do tend to think that this will be explored more and more over the course of the season. Based on the previews that we’ve seen for the season so far, there will at least be some travel and we’re excited for whatever opportunities that could afford some of the people involved here.

Related – Get some more news entering The Golden Bachelorette premiere right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Golden Bachelorette this week?

Are you excited to see it, or has the drama of Gerry’s season left you with more of a bitter taste? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







