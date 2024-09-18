American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 3 air date, details

Following the premiere tonight on FX, we understand fully if you want more news on American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez. The first two installments are technically available tonight, which follows a longstanding tradition by the network of trying to get their shows off to a great start.

Want to know more of what this story is about? Then look at the synopsis: “The first installment of FX’s American Sports Story is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. The 10-episode limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture.”

We will admit that our primary concern with the series from the start has been that this may be a case of a story being too recent for its own good, similar to what we saw with Clipped earlier this year. Hernandez’s story is one that is already pretty well-documented from the social-media age, so what is there to know about it that is not already out there? It could turn out to be a hit, but we do have a lot of questions based on mostly the timing of things.

Anyhow, the third episode of the series is coming next week; the following gives you a much better sense of what to expect:

Aaron’s star status brings him acclaim but he struggles to resist hidden temptations and seeks counsel from an unlikely source.

This season will at least be long enough in order to take a look at a lot of the different aspects of the deceased NFL star’s life — will it be controversial? That feels almost like a sure thing, as so many of these sorts of shows are.

What do you want to see on American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 3 when it arrives next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates that we don’t want you missing.

