NCIS: Origins spoilers: Show EP on key storytelling difference

With the premiere of NCIS: Origins less than a month away at CBS, this is a perfect time to think more about how the show stands out. It still fits within the overall brand of the show, and there are going to be whodunnit cases. However, how they are solved will certainly be different from what we’ve seen in the past.

After all, remember first and foremost that the investigative service was different — beyond just that, you also had key differences in technology a few decades ago. Resources were 100% different, and the show will waste little time pointing that out.

Speaking on this subject further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what co-showrunner David J. North had to say:

“A show like this, you’re so used to going down to, say, Abby’s lab or Kasie’s lab, seeing her fingers dance on a keyboard and pull up DNA, and you find your suspect. We don’t have any of that … That’s really solved by investigation skills and thinking things through. We’re using the emotion of the characters to really reveal who our characters are in the process of working these whodunnit cases.”

In this particular piece, it is also noted that much of the original basis for NCIS: Origins came from Mark Harmon and his son Sean, who previously played a younger version of Gibbs on the series. In between this and Mark’s involvement as an executive producer, there is going to be a real effort made here to keep the history intact and not throw in various retcons left and right. It remains to be seen if the show is successful but based on the popularity of Gibbs all over the globe, we’re not shocked at all that the series was ordered.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

