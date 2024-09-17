Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The overnight venting session

We have now made it to day 64 in the Big Brother 26 house — so could we have a day full of aggressive campaigning?

Okay, probably not. If you missed it, late yesterday the Veto Ceremony finally happened and while there, Angela used the power to save Kimo. Meanwhile, Leah chose to nominate T’kor as a replacement nominee. It still feels very “to be determined” who is going to be sent off to jury, mostly because Makensy and Angela clearly prefer that T’kor leaves, but they need one other person to make that happen. A lot could fall on Cam, though Chelsie at least realizes that T’kor is a far bigger threat.

Now, we could spend a lot of time complaining about how T’kor and Rubina reacted overnight to being on the block together, as they tried to claim an element of moral superiority, hated on Leah, and claimed that they would throw a birthday party for Leah and not invite certain people. However, we tend to have a 24-hour grace period for people after a Veto Ceremony to let out all of their emotions. Remember that Leah isolated herself for almost a full day after Quinn got nominated — she wasn’t even on the block! It’s hard to accept the idea that your game may be over. Now if they continue this going into tonight, that’s a different story…

The most frustrating part of watching their games is that really, they should have learned something more from Tucker during his time there — sure, he was a bad player in a lot of ways, but he also recognized that it was a game. They aren’t bad people if they really play aggressively and throw each other under the bus. Or, at the very least make a strong pitch in order to stay to the other players. They have to fight for themselves in a way we haven’t seen from them at times!

