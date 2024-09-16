9-1-1: Lone Star season 6: Show EP on revival chances

The 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere is coming to Fox in one week, and we know that this is the final chapter of the story. However, the show is not ending because it is creatively spent; instead, this is tied to a larger decision at the network. Much of it is likely financial, as this is the same company that allowed the flagship show to move over to ABC.

So, given that the move did happen with the original show, can you argue that something is possible here also? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t rule it out…

Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, executive producer Rashad Raisani makes it clear that technically, anything is possible:

“Who knows? … From a purely numerical point of view, I’d say it’s tough. It’s really tough. But then I look across the landscape, at shows like S.W.A.T. and SEAL Team who have been in sort of similar circumstances to us in some ways in that they had a studio that was different than their network. They were more mature shows that had a lot of years into them, which means they’re very expensive, and they found ways to survive. So it has been done. So there’s still some hope some way.”

Raisani also indicates in the interview that it was not official that this was the final season until weeks ago; however, it was pretty clear to everyone that it likely would be all the way back during the writing process for the season. Because of that, you can certainly expect at least a measure of closure for a lot of the key characters. Depending on whatever the ratings are, we will have to see if there is a possible future here or not.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

