Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Where is the Veto Ceremony?

For those wondering, Jankie World is not the only thing that is off about Big Brother 26 this week — the schedules are all out of whack.

What is production waiting for with the Veto Ceremony? The nomination ceremony happened later than expected and now, we’re getting the same thing here. We’ve already heard a lot of conspiracy theories online that this is to convince Leah to use her Jankie Veto for maximum chaos. (She isn’t planning to, even if it is activated.) However, there is no real evidence this week that she is planning to change her mind.

What is actually happening, at least from our perspective, is that production is waiting to get the best lighting for the backyard and to have everything set up properly. It’s a different vibe on the show this week.

Even though the delay has allowed people to spend some more time campaigning or talking about what could happen, nobody is really taking advantage of it. Leah is still going to nominate T’kor as a replacement nominee and she hasn’t shown much evidence that she is going to fight back. What’s interesting here is that T’kor had an opportunity to try to put a target elsewhere or throw Chelsie under the bus; however, she hasn’t done it. Unless Leah surprises everyone at the Veto Ceremony, it feels like we’re going to have a Chelsie / T’kor showdown later this week. That will be an interesting decision since T’kor is the better player; yet, is anyone going to be super-willing to take that shot? This is where Chelsie will be front and center. She could see value in keeping her for a little while, but she’s also one of the only people left who could beat her at the end of the season.

