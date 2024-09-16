Foundation season 3 premiere date: A September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be getting a Foundation season 3 premiere date at some point between now and the end of September? We probably do not need to say this, but absolutely there is demand!

Let’s go ahead and note now some big news, especially for those of you who have not heard already: The third season has already wrapped production. We know that there were a number of delays that happened throughout, and it is still going to take a good bit of patience before the Asimov adaptation does find its way to Apple TV+. There is post-production to be done, visual effects to be added, and then all of the prerequisite promotion.

At this point, what we are trying to say is that we’d be shocked if any Foundation news is coming this month, let alone most of the fall. It is possible that some sort of premiere date reveal could happen close to the end of 2024, with the series actually coming back in 2025.

As for whether or not this is going to be the final season, let’s just say that a wait-and-see approach may be required here. There is certainly enough source material here to keep the show going for a long period of time beyond season 3, but so much is going to be heavily dependent on both cost and viewership. Also, there was a report not too long ago that the streaming service is looking to cut down on cost for some of their properties — and of course, this is not something that we can automatically forget about here.

Because of everything we’ve already spelled out, this would be a good opportunity to convince your friends to check out the show if they have not already. This is well-crafted sci-fi that you do not often see on television anymore, and it is some of the hardest content to make.

