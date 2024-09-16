Saturday Night Live season 50 premiere date revealed!

We know that NBC took their time to officially confirm a premiere date for Saturday Night Live season 50 and yet now, it’s finally official.

Today, it was announced that come September 28, you are going to be seeing the next season of the late-night sketch show arrive. While there is no official host or musical guest as of yet, we do tend to think that they will be revealed over the next several days.

So who will Lorne Michaels bring on board? Because of this being such a milestone season, we do tend to think that there is going to be a real emphasis put on trying to some people who have been significant to the show over the years, whether it be frequent hosts or former cast members. If we were to look into a crystal ball for the premiere in particular, we wouldn’t be shocked if Will Ferrell is back from the get-go. He and Maya Rudolph (who will be back as Kamala Harris) can share the screen together, and we know that he has something to actively promote.

If not Ferrell, we would put some stock in either bringing back Tina Fey or, if he is interested, Eddie Murphy. His return to Studio 8H remains one of the most delightful episodes of the show we’ve seen in a rather long time, mostly because it was so anticipated. We’re sure that there are going to be a lot of movie stars and other, more typical hosts this season, but we’d like to see the season kick off in a way that honors the show’s history.

As for a musical guest…

Don’t be surprised if Chappell Roan ends up appearing at some point before we get deep in the fall. She is arguably the breakout artist of the year so far.

