NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama tears up in emotional interview

The premiere of NCIS season 22 is now officially four weeks away from airing on CBS, and for Wilmer Valderrama, this will be an especially busy week. Even though filming is still happening on the upcoming season, the actor has taken some time away in order to promote his upcoming book An American Story: Everyone’s Invited.

If you did not know much about the actor’s background, he absolutely has a story to tell, coming to this country and hustling / doing whatever he could to find himself succeed. He has since gone on to appear on two of the most iconic shows of the past several decades, and this is without even mentioning the fact that he has a Zorro project in development.

We’ll admit that there is not too much when it comes to discussion about NCIS in his new interview on CBS Mornings (watch it here). However, he also does get really emotional when the hosts play a surprise video for him from an old teacher who inspired him. He talks a lot about all the hours it takes to get to where he is, and of course we imagine that there is some more great stuff ahead for him, as well.

Does this book tour mean that Wilmer will be gone from any episodes of the long-running crime show? Not necessarily, given that scenes can be sometimes shot out of order. Even if he is gone from an episode or two, this isn’t a big issue since we know that he has no plans to leave anytime soon. As the interview alludes to often, diligence is one of Wilmer’s most notable skills. The guy works hard, and we don’t foresee any universe where that is about to change.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

