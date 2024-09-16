The Bachelor spoilers: Meet some of Grant Ellis’ women!

Even though The Bachelor starring Grant Ellis is not going to premiere on ABC until next year, we do come bearing good news!

Today, the folks at the network have officially shared a list of potential suitors for their new lead, and that includes women from all over the country. It is a diverse group, and that is a positive sign for those frustrated about what we saw with Jenn Tran’s season. Remember that the reason why Grant was announced so early here was to make sure that there were a number of women there for him specifically, and not with the expectation that it could be someone else.

You can see the full list of contenders now over at the show’s Facebook page — there is no guarantee that every woman mentioned here will be on the show, as there is often a last-minute cut or two that happens. It is really hard to judge any of these women without seeing personalities, but it does feel like there’s a good chance that we’ll see the show follow the same playbook that we’ve seen in the past. By that, we mean mostly that there’s going to be a few people who, whether it be directly or indirectly, cause drama. Someone is going to steal time from the other women, and a favorite will probably end up becoming a target.

While you wait for The Bachelor proper to kick off, just remember that there is a lot more to look forward to along the way — namely, The Golden Bachelorette with Joan Vassos, which is premiering in just a couple of days. Let’s hope that it is not only a really fun season, but that it also gets people even more excited about the future of the franchise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

