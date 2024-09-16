Only Murders in the Building season 4: Jane Lynch on Steve Martin

Only Murders in the Building season 4
Photo: Hulu

There is another episode of Only Murders in the Building season 4 coming to Hulu in just a matter of days and already, this one feels like another chance to learn about Sazz Pataki.

Just think about it as follows for a moment here. The title for the story is “The Stunt Man,” and that certainly feels like quite the clue in itself! Through a lot of this story, we are going to have a chance to learn so much more about her history with stunt performers, and who knows? There could be a chance to learn more about her as a result!

We’ve reported in the past that for Jane lynch, doing this season was a pleasure since it allowed her an opportunity to get more screen time even beyond the grave. She’s also had an opportunity to be even more of a mimic for Steve Martin, which more than likely was both fun and a challenge at the same exact time. Here is more of what she had to say on that per People Magazine at the Emmys:

“The great thing about it is when we do a rehearsal for the scene, I just watch what he does and when he does this, when he does that, and if he changes it up, I have to stay on my toes.”

Ultimately, we imagine that working with Martin in this way has also allowed the two to have a pretty unique bond — this is not the sort of role that a lot of people tend to get! This may potentially be Lynch’s last season (Sazz is dead, after all), but she is looking to embrace every moment.

