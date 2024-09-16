Emmys 2024: In Memoriam honors Shannen Doherty, Bob Newhart

We knew in advance of tonight’s Emmys that Jelly Roll was going to be performing during the In Memoriam, one of the most emotional parts of the show. This is where the broadcast honors everyone from the TV world who has left us over the past year and unfortunately, it always does seem like it is a lot of names.

Jelly Roll presented the segment by saying that he hoped it would help some heal — also, that it was okay to not be okay. This is a message that all of us need to hear sometimes.

Following that, we got a video montage. Among those mentioned tonight were Martin Mull, Joyce Randolph, Robert Butler, Jerry Foley, Jamie Kellner, Stephanie Leifer, Eric Gilliland, Bob Ellison, Piper Laurie, E. Duke Vincent, Jeannie Epper, Terry Carter, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Dabney Coleman, Richard Moll, Lee Gabler, Paula Weinstein, George A. Sunga, Jac Venza, Kenneth Patterson, Susan Wojcicki, Don Buchwald, George Schenck, Sam-Art Williams, Peter Marshall, Rod Holcolmb, Phil Donahue, Louis Gossett Jr., Martin Starger, Ryan O’Neal, Andrea Fay Friedman, Gena Rowlands, Richard Simmons, Shannen Doherty, Chance Perdomoo, Carl Weathers, Richard Lewis, Donald Sutherland, Bob Newhart, and James Earl Jones.

At the end of the segment, we did have a brief moment where Jimmy Kimmel came out and paid tribute (and roasted?) Newhart, which is probably something that he would have liked. Still, it did feel a little bit awkward tonally compared to the rest of the segment.

Are we sure that there are going to be some people out there who feel like a few people are excluded? Absolutely, just as that always happens unfortunately. It is just the consequence of there being so many people to honor and in the end, not that much in the way of time.

