Emmys 2024 winners list: Live updates!

Are there going to be any major surprises at the 2024 Emmys? Let’s just go ahead and say that we are eager to find out!

After all, this is the sort of awards show that tends to be a mixed bag. You want to see deserving winners and yet, it’s also nice to see a little bit of drama. Shogun and The Bear are considered two of the major favorites leading into the show tonight; without Succession around, it does increase the chances that we could see a few surprises in other spots.

Think about it this way: Tonight is the opportunity to learn how the Emmys feel about shows that are not involved with Waystar Royco! Who is to say what is going to happen? We are going to have some updates throughout the night, so be sure to refresh the page often.

Supporting Actor, Comedy – Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear. It is still strange to see him without the Richie scruff! You can argue about the show being a comedy, but “Forks” was a magical episode of TV.

