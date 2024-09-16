A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 wraps filming

It has been an eventful few weeks for House of the Dragon headlines, so with that, why not shift the focus over to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

As many of you may be aware at this point, this upcoming show is based on George R.R. Martin’s stories about Dunk and Egg, and are set between the Emma D’Arcy series and the events of Game of Thrones. It is our hope that it will have a slightly different tone than the other shows in this universe, especially when you consider the fact that this is a series geared mostly around two characters and is not meant to be anywhere near as expansive in scale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

While we cannot say too much in terms of an air date just yet, Redanian Intelligence reports that production is in fact done on the first season. This means that from here, everything can shift over to post-production, where the editors and the special-effects folks do a lot of their magic to make the episodes look perfect.

We know that George R.R. Martin has visited the set of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms personally and based on everything he has said, he is extremely happy with the end result. If you are HBO, you may actually want the show on pretty soon — if for no other reason than to distract from the recent House of the Dragon comments stemming from Martin. We do think that some of the blowback to season 2 may not actually matter much to those unfamiliar with the source material, but how much that really matters remains to be seen here.

Related – When is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms going to premiere on HBO?

What are you most eager to see on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms when it does premiere?

Are you glad filming is done? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







