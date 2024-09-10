A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date: September update

With us now moving into the month of September, are we inching closer to a premiere date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over at HBO? This is a show that viewers have not seen and yet, we’ve heard quite a bit about already.

After all, this series is another prequel to Game of Thrones that is currently in production. It takes place a substantial period of time after House of the Dragon, or at least long enough that these characters will not be discussing Rhaenyra and Alicent with great regularity. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s stories about Dunk and Egg, with the hope here being that this show can bring a slightly different perspective to the world.

So will we get more news on a premiere date this month? For now, it seems pretty darn unlikely. All evidence points to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms coming back at some point in 2025, and we do not think that there is going to be some sort of substantial reason to hurry along any news. Also, at this point we tend to think that HBO is more focused on putting out fires from some other situations. First and foremost, remember the fact that House of the Dragon season 2 had its fair sure of issues, and that was before George R.R. Martin wrote a blog post (one that he later deleted) that brought a lot of messiness to the forefront.

Hopefully, none of this carries over to this new show, especially since it could be somewhat smaller in scale and a change of pace. We’d love to get a different perspective on Westeros, even if it does take place within a different chunk of time.

Are you excited at all to see A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms arrive on HBO?

Or, has your opinion soured somewhat due to recent events? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

