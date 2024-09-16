Citadel season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

With us now getting into the month of September, is more news coming on Citadel season 2 in the near future? It has been a long wait already since season 1 and at this point, we don’t think that you can be blamed if you are feeling a little impatient.

So is some more news about the Richard Madden – Priyanka Chopra Jonas series on the way here soon? We’d love that and yet, at the same time, it feels unlikely. While there is talk that filming will be underway soon, it is clearly not something that is being rushed. The show faced a number of roadblocks that likely stalled the process to some extent, with the industry strikes of last year making a rather hefty impact. We also do tend to think that Amazon has been taking their time here to bring the show back so that they could address some of the well-known criticisms from season 1.

At this point, we tend to think that the only news on Citadel we could get this month is in relation to casting. For everything else, we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer. The earliest that we anticipate the show being back at this point is late 2025 but realistically, it could be even later than that.

If there is any good news to report here, it is that you will see the Italian spin-off to the show in Citadel: Diana on the air later this year. From the get-go, it was a major priority for everyone involved here to create what is effectively a global spy franchise. We do think that the characters do need some more polish, but it is abundantly clear to us at this point that when it comes to ambition and scale, 100% Citadel is going to deliver and there is no cause for concern there.

What do you most most want to see moving into Citadel season 2, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates here soon.

