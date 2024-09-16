Emmys 2024: How was Dan Levy, Eugene Levy’s opening?

Entering tonight’s 2024 Emmy Awards, we were fairly confident that Dan and Eugene Levy were going to bring fun to the opening. The father-son duo showed their talent on Schitt’s Creek in the past, and that is of course in addition to the myriad of other things that they have done in their career.

Going into the show tonight, we were pretty darn thrilled by their selection. This is no offense to Jimmy Kimmel or any traditional solo comic, but we wanted to see a slightly different flair to the awards tonight and some out-of-the-box thinking.

So what did the Levys choose to do as an opening for the show? Well, the two made it clear from the start that they are not stand-up comedians and really, they are not even hosts. They relied mostly on their chemistry and charm to deliver the first few minutes of the show. Some of the jokes were funny, if albeit predictable. Take, for example, Eugene claiming that if the show goes badly, his name is actually “Martin Short.”

Some of the shows that were referenced in here included the likes of Shogun and The Bear, with Eugene having the line of the night zinging The Bear for not having any real jokes. The show is great, but at the same time, what genre is it, really?

Our overall verdict

This was a really funny opening in that it felt relaxed, good-natured, and also still respectful. They made fun of themselves as much as anyone else, and that probably allowed for the whole ordeal to be easier for everyone in attendance. We don’t need awards shows to be a roast, but we do at least want to see that there are some people on stage who are comfortable and playing for laughs.

Now, shouldn’t these two star in a show or something? Oh wait…

What did you think about the opening for the 2024 Emmys?

