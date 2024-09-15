Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: A secret replacement plan?

Do we have a good sense of what Leah’s ultimate plan is within the Big Brother 26 house today? Let’s just say this: If nothing else, we have clues!

For most of the past 24+ hours since Leah won the Jankie Veto (and Angela won the actual one), most indications of a further plan were vague at best. It never felt like Leah was 100% happy with Kimo or Rubina being an ultimate target, especially when she had spoken previously about nominating the likes of Chelsie and T’kor.

Well, this afternoon we saw a conversation where Kimo actually campaigned to Leah — really, his first game conversation with her ever since she won Head of Household. She indicated to him that he and T’kor had been there for her in the past, and she indicated to him that if he and T’kor promised safety for her moving forward, she may try to make something happen. (Yet, she also guaranteed nothing and indicated that she needed to talk to Angela as well.)

What is perhaps most interesting is that Leah told Kimo that she knows who is really responsible to what happened with Quinn — which feels like it is a nod to Chelsie, given that it happened under her Head of Household. Our own speculation is that she’s also well-aware that Chelsie was in multiple alliances that did not include her, and that is certainly not something that she has forgotten about.

Here is the big thing Leah has to consider — do you work with Angela and try to change both nominations, or just one? You can make the argument that you remove Kimo and having Rubina and Chelsie on the block; if that happens, you need T’kor, Kimo, and Angela to vote your way. (Will T’kor get rid of Chelsie? That complicates things.)

Related – Check out some more information now on the Big Brother 26 live feeds, including the aftereffects of this big twist

What do you think we are going to see actually happen tomorrow in Big Brother 26 when it comes to the Veto?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more information now.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







