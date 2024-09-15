Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS, delayed by football?

Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS, or is all the NFL programming pushing the show back? This is around when these questions often come up.

So what can we actually say about the future at this point? Well, it starts by noting the following: The series is going to be on the air tonight! However, you have to be rather flexible insofar as the schedule goes. The tentative start time is 9:30 p.m. Eastern, but it will likely be delayed further based on the outcome of the Kansas City Chiefs – Cincinnati Bengals game that is currently being played. We will have more insight soon in regards to an approximate start time. (Update: It looks like it will be around 9:32, so not much of a delay at all.)

As for what you can expect to see on the reality show tonight, let’s just say that this is when you are going to start to get more information about the Jankie World twist — something that, at least to some extent, been a little bit of an enigma insofar as how it gets presented. We know that everyone is stuck in the backyard seemingly all wee, and that there are also two separate Vetoes that could conceivably be in play. We know there are theories about this being a reset wee and a whole lot more, but there is no confirmation of that.

For now, let’s just say that this is one of those weeks that will probably play better on the show than on the live feeds — this twist is basically leaving everyone exhausted and lethargic outside the house, and it is rather hard in order to talk game when there is almost constantly a number of people breathing down your neck.

Basically, if we wanted to watch people struggling within the great outdoors, there is another show for that — it’s called Survivor.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 26 right now, including the latest from the live feeds

What do you think we are going to see moving into tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







