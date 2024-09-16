All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 12: Last before finale

We suppose that there are a few different things worth noting here entering All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 12 at The CW. Where should we start?

Well, we do think it’s worth noting at this point that the series finale is, regrettably, right around the corner. We do know that there is a certain amount of closure that is coming for a lot of characters. Will it be the closure everyone wants? We do imagine that this is the mystery. Personally, it feels like the producers are going to want to give Simone some sort of win after everything that she’s gone through, and this moment should be coming at some point — it’s mostly just a measure of what it will look like.

To get a few more details now for what is to come, be sure to check out the full season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

SHOWING UP FOR YOURSELF – Simone (Geffri Maya) gets ready to face one of the toughest matches of her career as the team comes up with an idea to get student support for the tennis team. JR (Sylvester Powell) finds a sponsor for the club team, but not everyone is on board with the choice. Keisha (Netta Walker) has a great idea but needs Lando’s (Martin Bobb-Semple) help. Mitchell Edwards also stars (#312). The episode was written by Hollie Overton and directed by David McWhirter. Original airdate 9/23/2024.

When it comes to tennis alone, this could be the most important episode yet. Training clearly is not an issue for Simone, though she did recently have to work in order to ensure that she had her joy back fully. This is why you play the sport in the first place! It’s also one of the reasons why we would not be mad if the series ends with some sort of look to the future where she is in the midst of a professional career.

