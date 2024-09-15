Emperor of Ocean Park season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following today’s season 1 finale at MGM+, is there a chance that an Emperor of Ocean Park season 2 is going to happen?

Well, before we even get too far into this article, why not set the table a little bit more? We know, after all, that not everyone may be super-familiar with the series. (A lot of MGM+ shows do tend to go under the radar.) Here is how the network / streaming service described it at present:

Emperor of Ocean Park is set in the worlds of politics, elite academia, and the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard. It follows Talcott Garland (Grantham Coleman), an esteemed law professor whose quiet life is shattered when his father, Judge Oliver Garland, dies of an apparent heart attack. The nature of the judge’s death is questioned by Tal’s sister, Mariah, a former journalist and inveterate conspiracy theorist, who believes that the judge, a failed Black nominee to the Supreme Court, met with foul play.

So what are the chances we get something more here? Well, we should start off here noting that there is not much that is confirmed at present about the future and yet, we have reasons to still be hopeful. MGM+ will bank on shows if they believe in them, especially as they continue to work more towards an identity. However, they did recently opt to cancel Beacon 23 and that shows that they will also get rid of something if they do not feel it can build a larger audience. It is a delicate balance that they have to weave.

The biggest reason to order more of this show at the moment is rather simple: You want an opportunity to dive more into some juicy legal drama. This is a genre that is never going to go out of style and by virtue of that, it is easy to argue that there is a little more meat on this bone. We ill see what is decided in the coming weeks.

Do you want to see an Emperor of Ocean Park season 2 over at MGM+?

