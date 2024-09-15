Emmys 2024: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show

Today marks television’s biggest night in so many ways via the 2024 Emmys — so what all can we say about it now?

Well, the first thing we should note here is that the show itself is going to be live on ABC this year starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It is a Schitt’s Creek reunion and also a father / son show at the same time, as Dan Levy is hosting with his famous father Eugene. They’ve probably prepared a lot of funny stuff for the evening so even from an entertainment perspective alone, we are fully prepared here to have a great time.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s talk about the red carpet pre-show for a moment here, shall we? You are going to have a chance to see a lot of celebrities leading up to the show starting at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time. To be specific, you can see the full People Magazine stream for the show over at the link here. More so than anything else, we tend to think that this is a great time to comment on fashion, and maybe also get a few teases for some upcoming shows, as well.

Who do we expect to dominate here when it comes to interviews? Think the cast of The Bear, who is favored to win a number of categories for its upcoming second season. Meanwhile, you also have in here in the drama category Shogun, which ended up being so good that it has worked its way to a season 2. This is set to be, by far, one of the most successful years we have ever seen for FX as a production house, and of course we are interested in seeing just what some of the speeches end up being.

If nothing else, this is going to be a chance to see some winners who have not had a chance to collect trophies before.

What do you most want to see moving into the 2024 Emmys tonight?

Are there any particular shows you are rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for more.

