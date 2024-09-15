Ridley season 2 episode 2: ‘A Sleeping Tiger, Part 2’

Following the events of the big premiere, do you want to know more about Ridley season 2 episode 2 over at PBS?

First and foremost here, let’s start off by noting that the mystery is adopting a similar format to what you saw back in season 1. With that, you are going to see a series of two-part stories all season long that allow you to really get deep into the cases and see a lot of fascinating twists and surprises along the way. We’re hoping of course for mysteries that you cannot quite guess right away. We know that some of this may occasionally impact the title character personally, but he perseveres — when you consider the amount of tragedy he has faced in his life, he can be prepared for just about anything.

If you are curious to learn more about “A Sleeping Tiger, Part 2” now, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Ridley season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Ridley and Carol are close to cracking the murder of a local man. Their leads unveils connections to a stud farm, a drug dealer, and a wealthy businessman. The missing piece is held by an unlikely person with a closely guarded secret.

Our hope here is simply that as this season goes along, the cases do take us in some directions that allow us to get to know all the characters better. Meanwhile, it would also be rather nice if we are able to explore some subject matters and ideas that were not explored at all back in the first season. The longer that a show like this goes, the more opportunities there are theoretically to explore new things. We know that British dramas like this are capable of having an extremely long shelf life, so we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening here. For now, there are certainly reasons aplenty for hope.

