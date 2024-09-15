Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/15?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that the show came back last week after a run of repeats and by virtue of that, it makes sense to expect more soon.

So, are we actually about to get more? Well, let’s just say that this is where some people out there could start to be a little bit disappointed. The network does not have a new episode listed today, which means basically that the September 8 episode exists on its own little island surrounded by off weeks. The comedy show will be returning on September 22 with another new episode following Industry.

If you are wondering why Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is off the air, the simplest answer is that the Emmys are on! IT has seemingly more to do with that than the NFL or anything else. The show is going to make its fifth season available on YouTube today, so you can at least dip back into some of the archives and enjoy it there. We know that not every segment from so many years ago may be seen as topical today but at the same time, so many of them are.

The real shame with there not being a new episode tonight is that there will be no opportunity to comment on the Presidential Debate this week. Luckily, with the way in which this news cycle presently operates, we are sure there will be opportunities aplenty to comment on all sorts of things when the series does come back. Just like many other recent seasons, we tend to think that this one will last until close to Thanksgiving — the main reason last season lasted longer was due to the interruption midway through driven by some of the industry strikes of last year.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Is it almost too impossible to call, given how many episodes of this show are driven by ideas? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

