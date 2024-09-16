Industry season 3 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to see Industry season 3 episode 7 on HBO next week, the first thing we should note is simple: The end is almost here. There are only two more episodes left this season! How has it moved along so fast?

There is no denying that we remain frustrated by this present-day pattern of only getting eight episodes of a given show every couple of years, but there are so many different factors at play in this that it is hard to get into all of them. What we can at least say is that for Eric and some other key players at Pierpoint, things are about to become an unmitigated disaster. Who knows where the pieces will land, or who could be out of the job? It feels like the writing has been on the wall for weeks now that something terrible could be coming; ironically, it may be transpiring during what is otherwise a really celebratory time for the company.

Below, the full Industry season 3 episode 7 synopsis has more information on what lies ahead:

When disaster strikes during Pierpoint’s 150th anniversary celebration, Eric is summoned to the executive boardroom, while Rishi, Sweetpea, and Anraj try to save their own skins on the trading floor. Across town, Harper’s risky moves jeopardize LeviathanAlpha, while Yasmin escapes on a road trip with Robert.

Now, this is where we note that the show will actually be on a little later next week — think 10:10 p.m. Eastern, as it will be following a repeat airing of The Penguin premiere on the network.

Why is there no news on a season 4 already?

Honestly, this is pretty baffling since this has been the most successful season yet; however, we do still feel confident that more of the show is coming; it is mostly just a matter of HBO / Max looking at the numbers and handing out that green light.

What do you most want to see moving into Industry season 3 episode 7 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







