Hijack season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

With us now midway through the month of September, is there a chance that we’re going to hear more about Hijack season 2? We certainly know that the intrigue is there for the next chapter, especially since more than a year has passed since the debut of season 1.

At this point, the biggest thing that we can do is simply reassurance everyone that another batch of episodes is coming. Yet, the story around it remains unclear. A great deal of it has already been shot, and the hope is that it will launch at some point next year.

Unfortunately, we are not feeling altogether optimistic that some other insight on the show will be revealed between now and the end of this month. We do think that a spring launch for season 2 is possible and yet, at the same time there are reasons why it may not. Namely, we would not be surprised if Apple saves the thriller for next summer, mostly because it has the perfect feel for that time of year. You have a big-name star in Idris Elba returning as Sam Nelson, plus a lot of drama and intensity around every turn. It could be for next summer what Presumed Innocent was for the streamer this past summer.

In the end, the air date for Hijack season 2 will be dependent fully on whatever Apple wants to do. They don’t have to be beholden to when the episodes are wrapped and ready to go. Patience is going to be required, but can we at least learn soon where the upcoming episodes are going to be set? Odds are, it will not be aboard a plane again…

