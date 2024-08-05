Hijack season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now into August 2024, is it too much to ask for some sort of official Hijack season 2 premiere date over at Apple TV+?

First and foremost, let’s begin here with a reminder of why we are so eager to see more of this show. The first batch of episodes was an absolute thrill from start to finish! We had an excellent cast led by Idris Elba, a great sense of drama and intensity, and also a format that harkened back to the glory days of 24. The fact that Elba netted an Emmy nomination just cements further how much potential this show truly has.

Now if you were not aware, production on season 2 is already underway! We’d love to say that this is a great sign that we’re going to see the show back this year, but that feels unlikely. Apple TV+ has already revealed a lot of premiere dates for the next few months, and Hijack is not a part of them. We also think that they are likely considering this series to be somewhat akin to a summer movie, meaning that they will probably wait until April or May, at the earliest, to bring it back. With that, we’d be shocked if there is a premiere date announced this month — or at any point shortly after that.

The #1 thing that matters the most

This is really not all that complicated — that the show is endlessly entertaining and is every bit as action-packed as we could possibly hope for. We do not expect it aboard an airplane again, and the producers are actually keeping things quiet in terms of a setting. Maybe it is a bank robbery? Aboard a train? A cruise ship? There are a lot of possible outcomes out there…

