Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 9/15?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? We understand fully if you want more of the show and soon … but are we at the grand return yet?

Unfortunately, the simple answer that we can share right now is “no.” There is no new episode of the series tonight, and there is not slated to be one until we get around to November 10. However, with some cast members currently wrapping up work on the show, we do think that some more teases are going to come out soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So far, the only thing that we can say is that the next chapter of this story is going to be absolute chaos. Are you shocked at this point? Consider what we’ve had a chance to see already! Beth and Jamie seem to be ready to enter all-out war, and it does feel like John Dutton could become collateral damage; it is either that or some other threat may try to take him out. For now, what we know is that Kevin Costner is not currently set to appear on the show moving forward. It will be weird having the show without its longtime star, and because of John’s significance to the story, we don’t think he can be shifted off-screen. Odds are, he will be killed off.

Here is the big thing that you have to think about between now and when the show returns: Are we going to get confirmation on his status? Or, will this be kept under wraps for as long as possible? We wouldn’t be surprised if it is the latter, mostly for the sake of lifting the ratings.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including some more discussion about someone wrapping up filming

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5?

What story are you the most excited or nervous to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







