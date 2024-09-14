Only Murders in the Building season 4: Richard Kind on that punch

At this point, isn’t it easy to be delighted that Only Murders in the Building season 4 has Richard Kind on board? He is one of those actors who you want to see in everything, mostly due to his incredible talent and also how versatile he can be. He can go for laughs, or play someone incredibly sweet and tender.

On this past episode of the Hulu comedy, he had a chance to get quite contentious — his character of Vince Fish punched Eugene Levy! It came after Eugene and Charles (Steve Martin) did a classic spit-take stunt on him to get him to take off his eye-patch — revealing that he does, in fact, have antibiotic-resistant pink eye.

Speaking to Vulture, Kind had a fittingly-kind response to what it was like to punch a comedy iconic like Levy in a scene:

Can you imagine how lucky I am? That when I was 24 years old, lying in bed about to go wait tables, to think that I would be acting with Steve Martin and Eugene Levy in a truly comic, slapstick-silly scene. I still can’t believe it. All I remember is saying to myself, You are the straight man. Things are happening to you. I had to work hard not to try to invade their funniness. But yes, the punch was a blast — in fact, the stunt man was quite taken. I’ve taken boxing, but I had to have a short jab. More than being funny, I wanted to be masculine.

In this same interview, Kind mentions that he tends to accept around 93% of the jobs offering to him, mostly because he loves his craft and also, what else is he going to do on a Tuesday and Wednesday? He is considered one of the greatest character actors in the business, and this does make us wonder if at some point, he is ever going to have a complete lead role where he gets to command even more of the spotlight. For now, we’ll take him whenever we can.

Do you think that Richard Kind’s Only Murders in the Building character is still harboring a secret?

