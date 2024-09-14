Abbott Elementary season 4: Gregory, Janine answers ahead

Are there a ton of stories that can be explored on Abbott Elementary season 4? Sure, and a lot of them are going to teeter between funny and relatable.

Still we recognize fully that entering the season, there is really one question that is reverberating perhaps more than any other: What is going to happen with Janine and Gregory? It feels like we are actually going to see them be more of a couple and yet, it always feels dangerous to make this sort of bold assumption. This show does have a familiar “will they or won’t they?” thing going on but eventually, you do have to imagine that the producers are going to just give things a legitimate go.

No matter what happens moving forward, you can at least be assured that you will have answers. Speaking on this subject further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Tyler James Williams had to say:

“You’re definitely gonna get an answer about what’s going on with them. What is this now? That’s one thing I can promise. You’ll know in the first episode … That’s for sure. We decided let’s give this an actual, not necessarily a punctuation mark because it never really is that, but at least a concert answer. You’ll get that for sure.”

After that answer comes in, we can see how it will shape the rest of the series — but for us personally, we are anticipating that there will be a whole cornucopia of various stories that could be told if they end up together. This is what we’ve ever quite understood about TV couples who take forever to get together. Sure, a certain element of tension could be gone, but isn’t there another sort that could still be crafted?

